Tobam Sells 39,134 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Tobam trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 39,134 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $218.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The stock has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.