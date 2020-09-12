Tobam Takes $40,000 Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $1,433,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $117,299.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,843. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $53.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.82 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.