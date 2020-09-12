Tobam Trims Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tobam lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,168 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $258,417,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,263,000 after acquiring an additional 512,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,295,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,291,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $49,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $278.15. 983,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,503. The stock has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $291.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

