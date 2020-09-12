Toga (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Up 6.6%

Toga Limited (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92.

About Toga (OTCMKTS:MLYBY)

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial services for individuals, retail, corporate, and institutional clients in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

