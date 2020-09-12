Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 47.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 33.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $601.52. 860,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,376. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $629.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.01. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,827 shares of company stock worth $63,786,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.