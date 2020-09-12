Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 6,227 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American International Group by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BofA Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.47.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.40. 8,491,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,691,131. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

