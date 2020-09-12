Toroso Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 298.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $38,885,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

AMGN traded up $2.57 on Friday, reaching $243.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.