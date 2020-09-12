Toroso Investments LLC Buys 1,548 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. 10,206,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,599,994. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of -273.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

