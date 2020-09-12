Toroso Investments LLC Buys 15,485 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 1.04% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 140.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter worth $389,000.

GLDI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

