Toroso Investments LLC Buys 493 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $54,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $219.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.07.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.