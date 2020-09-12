Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,210 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 225,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,648 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 6,765,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.