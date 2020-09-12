Toroso Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,993 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,877 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.79. 4,833,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,963. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $233.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

