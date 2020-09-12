Toroso Investments LLC Grows Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 31.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

TTC traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 803,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,160. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Toro Co has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.58 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $163,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,220.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

