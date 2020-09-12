Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 731.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,451 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Electric by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,924 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 56,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 71,765,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,096,368. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.