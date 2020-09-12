Toroso Investments LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $141,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 49.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after purchasing an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $159,842,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,630,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,712. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

