Toroso Investments LLC Has $594,000 Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.