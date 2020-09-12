Toroso Investments LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,940 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Melius raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NYSE CNHI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.32. 3,339,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.49. CNH Industrial NV has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.