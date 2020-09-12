Toroso Investments LLC Has $707,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.5% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 17,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $757,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

FIS stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,803.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.42. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

