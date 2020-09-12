Toroso Investments LLC Has $719,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after buying an additional 105,037 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.31.

TMO stock traded up $11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,642. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $441.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

