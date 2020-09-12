Toroso Investments LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.99. 8,572,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,554. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

