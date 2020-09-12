Toroso Investments LLC Has $792,000 Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.47.

BDX stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

