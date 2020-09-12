Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.70. 8,382,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

