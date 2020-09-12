Toroso Investments LLC Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.77. 2,836,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,759,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.57.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

