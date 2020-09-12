Toroso Investments LLC Invests $447,000 in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $264,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,564 shares of company stock worth $10,726,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.96. The stock had a trading volume of 655,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.92. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $229.49.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

