Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,693 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,920,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

