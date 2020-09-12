Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,949 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,675,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,867,644. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.35. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.04.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

