Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,997. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

