Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,831,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

AWK stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $141.10. 482,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,068. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

