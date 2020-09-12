Toroso Investments LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NEAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.13. 377,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

