Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 442.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

SMG traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.99. 330,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.03 and a 200 day moving average of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.05. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $176.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock valued at $33,426,094. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

