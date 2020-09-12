Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $281,000.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $51.21. 257,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,171. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04.

