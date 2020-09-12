Toroso Investments LLC Sells 149 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.24. 523,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

