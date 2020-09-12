Toroso Investments LLC Sells 71 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,114. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $197.96. The company has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

