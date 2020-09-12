Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 126,660 shares during the last quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. 2,952,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,084. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.