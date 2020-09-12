Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 18.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.53. 545,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,030. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.18 and its 200-day moving average is $140.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $170.51.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

