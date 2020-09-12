Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 507,420 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 235,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $38.76. 5,710,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,676,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

