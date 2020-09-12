Toroso Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its position in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 73.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 6,206 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $122,940.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,509.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,775,095 shares of company stock worth $106,001,172.

SNAP traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 37,809,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,129,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $26.76.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

