TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE TTP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,246. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 8.6% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

