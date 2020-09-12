TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Update

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 314.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE TTP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,246. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.
About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
