TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Shares Down 1%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:DREUF)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on DREUF. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35.

