TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $772.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks cut TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $490.50.

NYSE TDG opened at $505.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.23 and a 200 day moving average of $421.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total value of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.53, for a total value of $9,104,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,424 shares of company stock valued at $30,742,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

