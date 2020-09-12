TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. CIBC downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

NASDAQ:TA opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $310.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $986.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 107,129 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Proxima Capital Management LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.