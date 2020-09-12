Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 14th

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 11th.

NYSE TREX opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. Trex has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Barclays began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 170,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

