Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

NYSE GTS opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $875.46 million during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Triple-S Management by 962.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

