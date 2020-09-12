Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Trivago in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.02.

TRVG opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $626.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Trivago has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trivago by 64.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

