Truist Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $560.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Truist from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $482.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day moving average of $437.91. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock worth $121,935,040. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

