Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. 4,705,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,686. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.