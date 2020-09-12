Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Truist Financial worth $27,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,153,000 after buying an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,929,000 after buying an additional 2,238,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. 4,705,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

