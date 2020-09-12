UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €175.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €155.53 ($182.98).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €153.55 ($180.65) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €157.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €147.75. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

