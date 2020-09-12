UBS Group Begins Coverage on Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

