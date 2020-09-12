UBS Group Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $186.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $168.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Shares of URI stock opened at $174.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $186.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,427 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

