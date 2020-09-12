UBS Group Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $186.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $168.00.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.93.
Shares of URI stock opened at $174.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $186.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,427 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
